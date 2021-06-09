Is Tellurian a Winner in the Oil & Gas Industry? By StockNews



Tellurian (NASDAQ:), a major liquified producer based in the United States, is expected to grow substantially in the coming months because demand remains strong in the oil market. However, given the company’s weak financials and profitability, will TELL be able to generate substantial returns to justify its current valuation? Read more to find out.Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) producer and supplier Tellurian Inc. (TELL) has been one of the best performing stocks in the industry over the past year, as evidenced by its 184.5% gains over this period. With oil prices rebounding over the past couple of months and currently hovering near their two-year high, shares of TELL have gained 144% over the past month to close yesterday’s trading session at $5.32. The stock has gained 315.6% year-to-date.

The demand outlook for the oil market is expected to remain strong in the near term, with developed and emerging countries now witnessing declines in COVID-19 cases.

Furthermore, with OPEC+ countries extending their supply cuts until the end of this month, oil prices are expected to rise substantially in the coming months. But despite the bullish oil markets, analysts expect TELL’s EPS to remain negative until at least 2022.

