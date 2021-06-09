Iranian president calls for legal framework for crypto trading By Cointelegraph

Iranian president calls for legal framework for crypto trading
Iran is looking for ways to introduce a legal framework for cryptocurrencies while (BTC) mining remains under embargo in the country.
During the Cabinet’s Economic Coordination Board meeting on Tuesday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani emphasized the need to legalize cryptocurrency activities to preserve and protect national interests.
