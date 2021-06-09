Iran President Says Legalize Crypto and Protect People’s Capital By CoinQuora



Iran President Says Legalize Crypto and Protect People’s Capital



Iranian President Hassan Rouhani calls to legalize crypto trading in Iran.

The president says that it’s necessary to put laws that protect the people’s capital.

President Rouhani says that this will preserve and protect national interests.

In a recent meeting of Iran’s Cabinet Economic Coordination Board, the president of Iran underscored the need to put the necessary laws that will legalize cryptocurrency activities.

At the moment, Mining is still banned in the country. However, as mentioned above, the country is now trying to find appropriate legal frameworks for crypto.

According to President Rouhani, Iran must give focus on technical and legal prerequisites concerning digital assets. The president recognizes that there are risks to crypto trading. T…

This article was first published on coinquora.com

