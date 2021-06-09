India’s booming corn exports amid global rally ease supply worries

Article content

SINGAPORE/MUMBAI — India has stepped up corn exports as a rally in global prices to their highest since 2013 has made shipments from the South Asian country competitive, easing concerns about rising food inflation in Southeast Asia.

Indian exporters have signed deals to sell around 400,000 tonnes of corn for shipment in June to July to animal feed producers in Vietnam, Malaysia, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, according to two Singapore-based feed grain traders.

Cheaper corn supplies from India would keep the cost of animal feed lower for consumers of meat and chicken in Asia, who are among the most vulnerable to high food prices.

Benchmark Chicago corn futures have more than doubled since August on rising Chinese demand and declining production in key exporter Brazil. In early May, prices hit their highest since March 2013 at over $7 a bushel.

“India has been active with cargoes being shipped to Vietnam and Malaysia,” said one of the sources, a Singapore-based trader at an international grains trading company. “Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have also been taking Indian corn. Now, there is interest from South Korea as well.”

Indian corn is being quoted at $295-$300 a tonne, including cost and freight (C&F), for sale to Southeast Asia as compared with $330 a tonne, C&F, for South American corn, the two trading sources said.