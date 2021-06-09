India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 0.67% By Investing.com

Investing.com – India stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NSE, the declined 0.67%, while the index declined 0.64%.

The best performers of the session on the were Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (NS:), which rose 3.44% or 8.05 points to trade at 242.10 at the close. Meanwhile, SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd (NS:) added 1.91% or 18.75 points to end at 998.60 and NTPC Ltd (NS:) was up 1.64% or 1.90 points to 118.10 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were GAIL Ltd (NS:), which fell 3.22% or 5.40 points to trade at 162.40 at the close. Tata Motors Ltd (NS:) declined 2.66% or 9.40 points to end at 343.35 and Adani Port and Special Economic Zone Ltd (NS:) was down 2.47% or 21.60 points to 852.60.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (BO:) which rose 3.42% to 242.00, NTPC Ltd (BO:) which was up 1.72% to settle at 118.15 and Titan Company Ltd (BO:) which gained 0.98% to close at 1729.60.

The worst performers were Reliance Industries Ltd (BO:) which was down 1.80% to 2174.75 in late trade, Larsen & Toubro Ltd (BO:) which lost 1.80% to settle at 1518.70 and Bajaj Finserv Ltd (BO:) which was down 1.46% to 11560.00 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 1091 to 616 and 27 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 1670 fell and 1385 advanced, while 136 ended unchanged.

Shares in Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (NS:) rose to all time highs; up 3.44% or 8.05 to 242.10. Shares in NTPC Ltd (NS:) rose to 52-week highs; up 1.64% or 1.90 to 118.10. Shares in Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (BO:) rose to all time highs; gaining 3.42% or 8.00 to 242.00. Shares in NTPC Ltd (BO:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 1.72% or 2.00 to 118.15. Shares in Titan Company Ltd (BO:) rose to all time highs; gaining 0.98% or 16.85 to 1729.60.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was down 3.10% to 14.7525 a new 52-week low.

Gold Futures for August delivery was down 0.12% or 2.25 to $1892.15 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in July rose 0.33% or 0.23 to hit $70.28 a barrel, while the August Brent oil contract rose 0.33% or 0.24 to trade at $72.46 a barrel.

USD/INR was up 0.03% to 72.975, while EUR/INR rose 0.22% to 88.9815.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.11% at 89.977.

