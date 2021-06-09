Hungary to kick off region’s rate hikes as inflation stays elevated

Article content

Hungary’s central bank signaled on Wednesday it would be the first in the European Union to raise interest rates since the COVID-19 pandemic began as a strong economic rebound fuels inflation pressures.

The Czech central bank could soon follow with its own rate hike as central Europe looks to tame a spike in prices.

The region’s inflation rates are the highest in the EU as its economies bounce back quickly from the pandemic and labor shortages reappear, putting upward pressure on wages.

Policymakers around the world sharply cut rates in 2020 to cushion economies from the blow of lockdowns imposed to contain the virus outbreak.

However, with its economy recovering on the back of one of Europe’s fastest vaccine rollouts, headline Hungarian inflation has stayed elevated at an annual rate of 5.1% and a key central bank price gauge rose, data showed on Wednesday.

National Bank of Hungary (NBH) deputy governor Barnabas Virag said on Wednesday the central bank would act pro-actively to counter rising inflation risks and will launch a tightening cycle later this month.

He said an “effective” step in interest rates will come at a June 22 rate meeting. The Czech central bank meets a day later.