Hudson’s Bay Honours LGBTQ2IA+ Pride With Commitment to Rainbow Railroad

TORONTO — In recognition of Pride month, Hudson’s Bay announced today a partnership with Rainbow Railroad that will amplify stories of impact through Hudson’s Bay social media channels. Hudson’s Bay will also providing funding, with a $25,000 donation, as well as $10,000 of net proceeds from Hudson’s Bay’s cosmetic gift with purchase to support Rainbow Railroad’s aid programs that include providing safe shelter, first response in global escalations of violence and connecting LGBTQ2IA+ community members to services such as health care and mental health support in their home country.

“As we celebrate Pride this month at Hudson’s Bay, we recognize that we all need to work to eliminate discrimination and hate, and together we can champion acceptance and impact change this month, and all year round,” says Iain Nairn, President & CEO of Hudson’s Bay.

“Rainbow Railroad is a grassroots global non-profit organization founded in Canada that aims to provide basic safety to LGBTQ2IA+ people around the world facing violence and persecution,” said Rainbow Railroad’s Director of Philanthropy Dane Bland. “Because of Hudson’s Bay’s support, we will be able to help more people find safety, while continuing to advocate for a world in which no one has to flee their home just because of who they love or who they are.”