Hit the Blackjack Jackpot at Intertops Poker This Week

Hugely popular online poker and casino site is running a series of promotions including a slot tournament while new players are welcomed with a generous sign-up bonus too
ST JOHN’S, Antigua — It’s winner winner chicken dinner at Intertops Poker this week with players being given the chance to play for their share of a massive $2,000 jackpot when they hit certain win combinations when playing any blackjack game.
Taking part is simple; just head to the Intertops Poker Casino, open any Blackjack game including Blackjack 21, Double Draw and Perfect Pair and start playing. If players hit one of the specific win combinations, they are awarded a prize.
The win combinations and prizes are as follows:
Spades Blackjack – $5
Hearts Blackjack – $5
Diamonds Blackjack – $5
Clubs Blackjack – $5
Small Suite 21 – $10
Big Suite 21 – $25
Suited Big Suite 21 – $100
The Blackjack Jackpot runs from today until Sunday (13 May) and all prizes are subject to a x15 wagering requirement before they can be withdrawn as cash.
The big prize pots don’t stop there; the Intertops June Slot Tournament is giving players the chance to compete for their share of another $2,000 prize pot. Again, the premise is simple – play one of four featured slot games, earn points for every spin you make and climb the leaderboard.
Qualifying games include Gears of Time, Book of Darkness, Faerie Spells and Charms and Clovers. Come the end of the tournament on Monday (14 June) prizes will be paid out to the top 16 players with first place receiving $400, second place receiving $300 and third place receiving $230.
If this sounds like the sort of big win action you are looking for but you are not a member of Intertops Poker and Casino, we have just one question – why not? We even welcome new players with an incredibly generous sign-up bonus.
The Intertops Poker and Casino Welcome Bonus offers a 200% deposit match up to $1,000 plus 25 Casino Spins which can be activated with the code 10000ITP. There is a $25 minimum deposit applied to the bonus and it is only available on your first deposit at the casino.
