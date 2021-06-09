Goldman Sachs survey By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Asian hedge fund managers favor growth over Bitcoin: Goldman Sachs survey

Earlier this week, a Bank of America (NYSE:) survey found that American hedge fund managers favor (BTC) over tech, but a Goldman Sachs (NYSE:) poll with chief investment officers in Asia tells a different story.

Goldman Sach Global Investment Research published a new survey polling 25 chief investment officers from different hedge funds in Asia. The results show that Bitcoin is the least favorite investment class for 35% of the participants.

Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research survey. Source: Bloomberg