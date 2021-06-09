GM backs emissions reductions outlined in California agreement By Reuters



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The new GM logo is seen on the facade of the General Motors headquarters in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo



WASHINGTON (Reuters) – General Motors (NYSE:) said Wednesday it supports the emissions reductions outlined in a 2019 deal struck between California and other major automakers but wants the federal government to adopt changes to speed the adoption of electric vehicles.

The announcement came after GM Chief Executive Mary Barra met with Environmental Protection Agency chief Michael Regan. The Biden administration plans to announce by July proposed revisions to U.S. vehicle fuel economy and greenhouse gas emissions requirements.

“We believe an electric vehicle compliance pathway is a key component to setting the industry on an irreversible path towards a zero-emissions future, which can only be achieved with a tailpipe-free light duty fleet,” Barra’s letter said Wednesday.

An EPA spokesman said Regan “spoke this week with leaders from auto manufacturers to discuss EPA’s priorities to reduce climate pollution from the transportation sector. These conversations have been constructive as the agency moves forward on actions to address emissions from cars and light duty trucks.”

Ford Motor (NYSE:) Co, Honda Motor Co, Volkswagen AG (OTC:) and BMW in July 2019 struck a voluntary agreement with California on reducing vehicle emissions through the 2026 model years that would allow them to meet a single nationwide standard. The requirements are lower than Obama-era rules but higher than the Trump administration’s rollback.