Gifto Is Currently Bullish By Over 30% In the Last 24 Hours By CoinQuora



Gifto Is Currently Bullish By Over 30% In the Last 24 Hours



In January 12, 2018, GTO price peaked at an all-time high reaching $0.9087

Today, the Gifto (GTO) price went up. It was trading at $0.08471 per unit during Wednesday morning’s trading sessions. This means that GTO is currently bullish by 30% in the last 24 hours.

Gifto is a network protocol and a product of Andy Tian, the co-founder, and CEO of Asia Innovations Group (AIG (NYSE:)). Also, it is a decentralized virtual gifting protocol running on .

Gifto claims to become the world’s largest blockchain gifting platform. Also, it intends to allow creators to create web links for fans interested in sending virtual gifts.

Gifto price went up from $0.03095 to $0.08471 in just 4 days. This means GTO surged by over 30%, with a market cap of $61,148,728 on CoinMarketCap.

