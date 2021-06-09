Germany stocks mixed at close of trade; DAX down 0.38% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Germany stocks mixed at close of trade; DAX down 0.38%



Investing.com – Germany stocks were mixed after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher while losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Frankfurt, the fell 0.38%, while the index gained 0.06%, and the index gained 0.71%.

The best performers of the session on the were Merck KGaA (DE:), which rose 2.70% or 4.07 points to trade at 154.97 at the close. Meanwhile, Fresenius SE & Co KGAA O.N. (DE:) added 0.98% or 0.440 points to end at 45.305 and MTU Aero Engines NA O.N. (DE:) was up 0.91% or 1.90 points to 209.90 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Covestro AG (DE:), which fell 3.29% or 1.860 points to trade at 54.680 at the close. Deutsche Bank AG NA O.N. (DE:) declined 2.16% or 0.265 points to end at 12.020 and Delivery Hero AG (DE:) was down 1.51% or 1.70 points to 110.55.

The top performers on the MDAX were Aixtron SE (DE:) which rose 7.97% to 18.398, Fraport AG (DE:) which was up 6.44% to settle at 61.950 and Morphosys AG O.N. (DE:) which gained 3.01% to close at 70.110.

The worst performers were Zalando SE (DE:) which was down 4.36% to 93.80 in late trade, Commerzbank AG O.N. (DE:) which lost 1.49% to settle at 6.620 and Lanxess AG (DE:) which was down 1.47% to 61.470 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were Aixtron SE (DE:) which rose 7.97% to 18.398, S&T AG (DE:) which was up 5.94% to settle at 20.88 and Morphosys AG O.N. (DE:) which gained 3.01% to close at 70.110.

The worst performers were SMA Solar Technology AG (DE:) which was down 1.02% to 42.860 in late trade, SAP SE (DE:) which lost 0.84% to settle at 115.300 and Freenet AG NA (DE:) which was down 0.58% to 22.440 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 362 to 312 and 80 ended unchanged.

Shares in Merck KGaA (DE:) rose to all time highs; gaining 2.70% or 4.07 to 154.97. Shares in Fraport AG (DE:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 6.44% or 3.750 to 61.950.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was down 1.17% to 18.59.

Gold Futures for August delivery was down 0.07% or 1.30 to $1893.10 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in July fell 0.74% or 0.52 to hit $69.53 a barrel, while the August Brent oil contract fell 0.47% or 0.34 to trade at $71.88 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.07% to 1.2179, while EUR/GBP rose 0.36% to 0.8627.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.07% at 90.135.