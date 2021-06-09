Home Business Germany stocks mixed at close of trade; DAX down 0.38% By Investing.com

Germany stocks mixed at close of trade; DAX down 0.38% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. Germany stocks mixed at close of trade; DAX down 0.38%

Investing.com – Germany stocks were mixed after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher while losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Frankfurt, the fell 0.38%, while the index gained 0.06%, and the index gained 0.71%.

The best performers of the session on the were Merck KGaA (DE:), which rose 2.70% or 4.07 points to trade at 154.97 at the close. Meanwhile, Fresenius SE & Co KGAA O.N. (DE:) added 0.98% or 0.440 points to end at 45.305 and MTU Aero Engines NA O.N. (DE:) was up 0.91% or 1.90 points to 209.90 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Covestro AG (DE:), which fell 3.29% or 1.860 points to trade at 54.680 at the close. Deutsche Bank AG NA O.N. (DE:) declined 2.16% or 0.265 points to end at 12.020 and Delivery Hero AG (DE:) was down 1.51% or 1.70 points to 110.55.

The top performers on the MDAX were Aixtron SE (DE:) which rose 7.97% to 18.398, Fraport AG (DE:) which was up 6.44% to settle at 61.950 and Morphosys AG O.N. (DE:) which gained 3.01% to close at 70.110.

The worst performers were Zalando SE (DE:) which was down 4.36% to 93.80 in late trade, Commerzbank AG O.N. (DE:) which lost 1.49% to settle at 6.620 and Lanxess AG (DE:) which was down 1.47% to 61.470 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were Aixtron SE (DE:) which rose 7.97% to 18.398, S&T AG (DE:) which was up 5.94% to settle at 20.88 and Morphosys AG O.N. (DE:) which gained 3.01% to close at 70.110.

The worst performers were SMA Solar Technology AG (DE:) which was down 1.02% to 42.860 in late trade, SAP SE (DE:) which lost 0.84% to settle at 115.300 and Freenet AG NA (DE:) which was down 0.58% to 22.440 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 362 to 312 and 80 ended unchanged.

Shares in Merck KGaA (DE:) rose to all time highs; gaining 2.70% or 4.07 to 154.97. Shares in Fraport AG (DE:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 6.44% or 3.750 to 61.950.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was down 1.17% to 18.59.

Gold Futures for August delivery was down 0.07% or 1.30 to $1893.10 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in July fell 0.74% or 0.52 to hit $69.53 a barrel, while the August Brent oil contract fell 0.47% or 0.34 to trade at $71.88 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.07% to 1.2179, while EUR/GBP rose 0.36% to 0.8627.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.07% at 90.135.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©