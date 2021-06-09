German exports rise slightly in April By Reuters



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Containers are seen at a terminal in the port of Hamburg, Germany November 14, 2019. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer



BERLIN (Reuters) – German exports rose slightly in April, prompted by rising trade with the United States, suggesting a continued recovery in Europe’s biggest economy.

Seasonally adjusted exports increased by 0.3% on the month after an upwardly revised rise of 1.3% in March, the Federal Statistics Office said on Wednesday. Imports dropped 1.7% after an increase of 7.1% in the prior month.

On the year, exports to the United States jumped by 59.9% while imports rose by 2.2%.

A Reuters poll had pointed to a 0.5% rise in exports and a 1.1% drop in imports. The trade surplus grew to 15.9 billion euros from 14 billion euros in March.