GameStop taps two Amazon executives as CEO, CFO

GameStop on Wednesday named two Amazon executives as its new chief executive and chief financial officer, marking the biggest changes yet since activist investor Ryan Cohen’s joined the board and began reviving the once struggling videogame retailer with plans to turn it into an e-commerce powerhouse.

Matt Furlong will succeed George Sherman as chief executive officer and Mike Recupero will succeed Jim Bell as chief financial officer.

