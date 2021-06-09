GameStop taps two Amazon executives as CEO, CFO By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A GameStop sign is pictured in Pasadena, California March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
(Reuters) -GameStop on Wednesday named two Amazon (NASDAQ:) executives as its new chief executive and chief financial officer, marking the biggest changes yet since activist investor Ryan Cohen’s joined the board and began reviving the once struggling videogame retailer with plans to turn it into an e-commerce powerhouse.
Matt Furlong will succeed George Sherman as chief executive officer and Mike Recupero will succeed Jim Bell as chief financial officer.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.