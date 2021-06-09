Fisker Rises as RBC Sees Strength in Asset-Light Model By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters.

By Christiana Sciaudone

Investing.com — Fisker Inc (NYSE:) rose more than 4% after RBC Capital Markets initiated coverage on the stock with a buy-equivalent. 

The analyst simultaneously slammed Lordstown Motors Corp (NASDAQ:), which just said it doesn’t have enough money to start commercial production, giving it a sell-equivalent rating.

The maker of battery electric vehicles has an attractive risk/reward profile, said analyst Joseph Spak, according to StreetInsider.

“Fisker plans to bring BEVs to the market in a differentiated way, utilizing 3rd-party BEV platforms and contract manufacturing,” Spak wrote. 

That will leverage the billions of dollars the industry is pouring into the market.

“The easiest analogy to make is to Apple (NASDAQ:), which designs its products, but has contract manufacturers assemble/ produce them,” Spak wrote in a note. “Fisker has thus far partnered with Magna and Foxconn, which aside from saving money has also led to a faster time to market (first product Ocean SUV is slated for 4Q22). Because of this strategy, we see less risk than other BEV startups towards hitting SoP targets.”

The analyst set a price target of $27 per share.

 

 

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR