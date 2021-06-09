Fetch.ai and Iota announce new data-sharing IOT partnership By Cointelegraph

Fetch.ai and Iota announce new data-sharing IOT partnership
Artificial intelligence research lab Fetch.ai has partnered with blockchain network Iota to enable a “controlled data sharing environment” for connected devices, setting the stage for a broad leap in Internet of Things (IoT) capabilities.
The partnership, which was announced Wednesday, will allow sectors such as mobility, supply chain logistics, finance, healthcare, energy and others to utilize automated data sharing across IoT networks. Iota’s native Tangle technology will help facilitate secure payments and communications between devices.
