Ferrari appoints STM exec Benedetto Vigna as new CEO By Reuters



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The Ferrari logo is pictured as Ferrari Roma is unveiled during its first world presentation in Rome, Italy, November 14, 2019. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane/File Photo



MILAN (Reuters) -Ferrari has appointed Benedetto Vigna as its new chief executive, it said on Wednesday, as the Italian luxury carmaker fills a six-month vacancy at its top job.

Vigna, currently a senior executive at STMicrolectronics, replaces former CEO Louis Camilleri who retired in December citing personal reasons, after being in the role for nearly two and a half years.

Vigna will start at Ferrari (NYSE:) on Sept. 1, the company said in a statement, adding he was currently president of the Analog, Micro-electromechanical Systems and Sensors group, STM’s largest and most profitable operating business in 2020.

Chairman John Elkann, the scion of Agnelli family which controls Ferrari through its investment company Exor (OTC:), said the company was “delighted” to welcome Vigna as its new CEO.

“His deep understanding of the technologies driving much of the change in our industry, and his proven innovation, business-building and leadership skills, will further strengthen Ferrari and its unique story of passion and performance, in the exciting era ahead,” he said in a statement.

Elkann has led the company on an interim basis since Camilleri’s retirement.