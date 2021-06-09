European Commission starts legal steps against Germany over ECB ruling By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: European Union flags flutter outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo
(Reuters) – The European Commission on Wednesday started a legal procedure against Germany, investigating whether a German court broke EU rules by challenging central bank bond purchases already approved by the top EU court.
The Commission, the EU’s executive arm, sent a letter to Germany notifying Berlin that it was exploring whether the German court’s ruling had violated EU rules, according to a statement.
Such a letter is the first stage in a process that can ultimately lead to the Commission asking the EU’s Court of Justice to impose penalties.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.