Ethereum Whales Are Holding ETH Accumulated Since Last Year By CoinQuora

Ethereum whales are holding on to ETH they accumulated starting late last year. The hodl mentality has prevailed despite the current market conditions. This is based on a report by Santiment.

Based on the report, whales holding 1,000 to 10,000 ETH are still holding their coins. The whales rapidly accumulated large stashes of ETH since October 2020. In fact, whale behavior helped drive the top altcoin to exciting heights before the crypto market crash.

Ethereum price reached an all-time high (ATH) of $4,356.99 on May 12. However, the number 2 c…

