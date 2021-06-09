Ethereum-powered Winding Tree Hires Eric Leopold as Advisor By CoinQuora



Ethereum-powered Winding Tree Hires Eric Leopold as Advisor



Ethereum-based Winding Tree has appointed Eric Leopold in an advisory role.

Leopold’s experience with air travel will help Winding Tree revolutionize the industry.

Winding Tree will use his experience to innovate further in air travel’s blockchain applications.

Ethereum-powered travel distribution channel Winding Tree has just named Eric Leopold as the newest addition to their corporate family. Appointed for a general advisory role, Leopold’s wealth of experience in air-travel solutions will add to the company’s goal of transforming the travel industry with blockchain.

Eric Leopold comes with a 15-year long experience at the International Air Transport Association. He served there as Director of Financial and Distribution Systems Transformation. Because of this, he has already worked alongside major airliners, travel agents, airports, and technology companies. Recently, he also launched his own advisory services company, Threedot, to innovate within air travel.

