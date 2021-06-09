Ethereum-powered Winding Tree Hires Eric Leopold as Advisor By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

© Reuters Ethereum-powered Winding Tree Hires Eric Leopold as Advisor
  • Ethereum-based Winding Tree has appointed Eric Leopold in an advisory role.
  • Leopold’s experience with air travel will help Winding Tree revolutionize the industry.
  • Winding Tree will use his experience to innovate further in air travel’s blockchain applications.

Ethereum-powered travel distribution channel Winding Tree has just named Eric Leopold as the newest addition to their corporate family. Appointed for a general advisory role, Leopold’s wealth of experience in air-travel solutions will add to the company’s goal of transforming the travel industry with blockchain.

Eric Leopold comes with a 15-year long experience at the International Air Transport Association. He served there as Director of Financial and Distribution Systems Transformation. Because of this, he has already worked alongside major airliners, travel agents, airports, and technology companies. Recently, he also launched his own advisory services company, Threedot, to innovate within air travel.

Moreover, as per

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR