Ethereum gas fees fall to lowest levels in 2021 By BTC Peers



Ethereum gas fees fall to lowest levels in 2021



Transaction fees on the network have fallen to their lowest since the beginning of the year as the crypto market cools down following its recent crash.

The entire crypto market witnessed a massive correction in mid-May. The crash was fuelled by an announcement that Tesla (NASDAQ:) was no longer going to accept payments for its crash. This was further exacerbated by news that China was cracking down on BTC mining and trading. Since then, the market has been consolidating and has been unable to reclaim previous levels.

One of the characteristics and advantages of a down-trending market is a decline in the demand for digital assets and a resultant drop in transaction fees. In the case of Ethereum, data on BitInfoCharts shows that the network’s average transaction fee fell to a low of $3.70 on Sunday, its lowest level since the end of December 2020. As of press time, the fees had climbed to $5.45, suggesting an increase in network activity.

The decline in gas fees comes less than a month after average transaction fees surged to an all-time high of $70. Gas fees hit this peak value of May 12, coinciding with Ethereum’s all-time high of $4,300 on the same day.

Although gas fees are currently at their lowest levels since the beginning of the year, current figures are still over 500% higher than what they were this time last year. For instance, on June 9, 2020, the average transaction fee of the Ethereum network was $0.56.

The recent decline in gas fees did not go unnoticed by Ethereum users, with some users tweeting about the single-digit fees.