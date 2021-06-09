Enjin and Health Hero To Launch NFT-Wellness App By CoinQuora



Enjin and Health Hero To Launch NFT-Wellness App



Enjin announces its partnership with Health Hero to develop a wellness-NFT app.

The app name is Go! by Health Hero.

The app collects wellness data and activities through health tracking app like Apple (NASDAQ:) Health, Google (NASDAQ:) Fit, and FitBit.

On Wednesday, Enjin (ENJ) announces its partnership with Health Hero, a digital health engagement company partnered, to develop an NFT-powered wellness application. Health Hero is known to have partnered with Microsoft (NASDAQ:), Salesforce (NYSE:), and Slack.

Consequently, the new health-monitoring app will be coined as Go! by Health Hero. The team further explained that this app will introduce the concept of Well-being and NFTs (W-NFTs). Thus, the app is meant to collect wellness data and activities through health tracking devices and apps like Apple Health, Google Fit, and FitBit.

