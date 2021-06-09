Elon Musk slammed for crypto manipulation By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Primal arrogance and greed: Elon Musk slammed for crypto manipulation

Tesla (NASDAQ:) CEO Elon Musk has been criticized for wielding what many perceive to be irresponsible influence over the cryptocurrency market. Musk regularly took to Twitter to post memes and hot takes on various cryptocurrencies throughout most of 2021, not least (BTC) and Dogecoin (DOGE).

Musk soon added another coin to that list — CumRocket (CUMMIES). CumRocket is described as a “revolutionary deflationary token” aimed towards use by those in the adult film industry.