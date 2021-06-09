El Salvador exploring volcanic bitcoin mining, Bukele says By Reuters

(Reuters) – El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele said on Twitter on Wednesday that he has instructed state-owned geothermal electric firm LaGeo to come up with a plan to offer bitcoin mining facilities using renewable energy from the country’s volcanoes.

El Salvador became the first country in the world to adopt bitcoin as legal tender after its Congress on Wednesday approved Bukele’s proposal to embrace the cryptocurrency.

“This is going to evolve fast!,” Bukele said in the tweet.

