Down 21% in the Past 3 Months, Can Borqs Technologies Rebound? By StockNews

Internet of Things (IoT) solutions provider Borqs Technologies (BRQS) has made significant progress in its development of 5G products and solutions. Its Huzhou 5G Project investment has garnered significant investor attention. However, the stock has declined 21.3% over the past three months. And given its unimpressive financials, weak profitability, and increasing use of debt financing to fund its investments, the question is will its stock price be able to recover anytime soon? Read on.Headquartered in Beijing, China, Borqs Technologies, Inc. (BRQS) delivers software, development services, and products that offer Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions in China, India, the United States, and internationally.

BRQS’ shares have declined 21.3% over the past three months and 35.5% over the past year. Indeed, the stock closed yesterday’s trading session at $1.00, 70.1% below its 52-week high of $3.35.

Although the company’s investment in its 5G Industrial Park Project positions it to capitalize on the increasing adoption of 5G technologies, it has been selling its shares to support its growth activities. Furthermore, BRQS’ negative profit margin could make it harder for the stock to rebound.

