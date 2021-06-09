Dollar teeters as inflation test looms

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

Author of the article:

Publishing date:

Jun 09, 2021  •  29 minutes ago  •  3 minute read  •  Join the conversation

SINGAPORE — The dollar clung to its recent

small bounce on Wednesday as traders looked to upcoming U.S.

inflation data and a European Central Bank (ECB) meeting to

gauge the pace of global recovery and policymakers’ thinking

about pulling back on stimulus.

Investors have piled up bets against the dollar, but are

growing nervous about whether the beginning of the end of

enormous monetary stimulus is nigh – and worry that interest

rate rises could end a 15-month dollar downtrend.

Some think tapering could be hastened, and the dollar

boosted, if U.S. inflation runs hotter than the 0.4% monthly

clip that economists expect. For the ECB, the focus is on any

signs of an imminent slowdown to its bond buying program.

Both are due on Thursday and the anticipation has all but

killed volatility in major currencies, as traders assume a

wait-and-see stance. The euro was steady at $1.2179 in

the Asia session, while the dollar held at 109.47 yen.

Deutsche Bank’s Currency Volatility Index hit its

lowest level since February 2020 on Tuesday. The U.S. dollar

index was parked at 90.090.

“Markets need reassurance that the global economic recovery

isn’t under threat from either dangerous strains of COVID, or

from the Fed being forced to change tack (on stimulus) much

earlier than expected,” said Societe Generale currency

strategist Kit Juckes.

“So far, the vaccines appear to work and while distribution

is uneven … it’s still accelerating overall,” he said.

“That’s cause for hope. For markets though, it means that

risk assets need regular reassurance that the Fed isn’t going to

tighten sooner than expected. And so, we wait for Thursday’s CPI

data, then next week’s FOMC.”

The Australian and New Zealand dollars were firmly

entrenched in narrow bands, with the Aussie at $0.7741,

roughly the middle of the past two months’ range, and the kiwi

traveling likewise at $0.7197.

Sterling has also stalled as doubt has crept in

over whether rising cases of the coronavirus’ Delta variant in

Britain could delay business reopening plans scheduled for June

21. It last bought $1.4155.

BOC, ECB, CPI

Leading in to the U.S. inflation figures, Chinese producer

price data for May showed the biggest jump in a dozen years –

signaling that factories are not absorbing higher raw material

costs and that price pressure is flowing down supply chains.

Canadian dollar traders were also on edge ahead of

a central bank meeting on Wednesday. The bank is expected to

leave rates on hold but flag further tapering of asset

purchases, with any surprises on the size or speed liable to

boost the loonie.

However, the week’s major focus is on inflation, and the ECB

and traders see both events bringing risks on all sides.

“U.S. economists are expecting a 0.4% month-on-month rise in

both the headline and the core inflation numbers – they’re big

numbers,” said Commonwealth Bank of Australia currency

strategist Joe Capurso.

“I think the risk is they fall short of that,” he said. That

could pull down U.S. yields and bring the dollar with them,

Capurso added, unless the figure spooked stock markets enough to

drive safe-haven flows into the dollar.

The ECB is expected to keep policy settings steady, but the

euro is likely to be sensitive to changes in the bank’s economic

forecasts or any signal that the pace of bond buying could be

reduced in months ahead.

Elsewhere, China’s yuan was steady around the 6.4 per dollar

level on Wednesday, as a bill aimed at competing with

China cleared the U.S. Senate, damping yuan bulls’ recent

enthusiasm.

Bitcoin recovered from a three-week low it hit on

Tuesday when signs of institutional investor caution and

regulatory attention drove selling. It last bought

$32,754.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 444 GMT

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Euro/Dollar $1.2179 $1.2173 +0.05% -0.32% +1.2185 +1.2172

Dollar/Yen 109.4650 109.4650 +0.03% +6.01% +109.5000 +109.4150

Euro/Yen

Dollar/Swiss 0.8965 0.8969 -0.04% +1.33% +0.8970 +0.8963

Sterling/Dollar 1.4155 1.4153 +0.07% +3.66% +1.4168 +1.4148

Dollar/Canadian 1.2108 1.2116 -0.05% -4.90% +1.2117 +1.2103

Aussie/Dollar 0.7739 0.7737 +0.03% +0.61% +0.7744 +0.7734

NZ 0.7199 0.7194 +0.08% +0.25% +0.7203 +0.7189

Dollar/Dollar

All spots

Tokyo spots

Europe spots

Volatilities

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.

Comments

Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion and encourage all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments may take up to an hour for moderation before appearing on the site. We ask you to keep your comments relevant and respectful. We have enabled email notifications—you will now receive an email if you receive a reply to your comment, there is an update to a comment thread you follow or if a user you follow comments. Visit our Community Guidelines for more information and details on how to adjust your email settings.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR