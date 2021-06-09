Dollar teeters as inflation test looms

Article content

SINGAPORE — The dollar clung to its recent

small bounce on Wednesday as traders looked to upcoming U.S.

inflation data and a European Central Bank (ECB) meeting to

gauge the pace of global recovery and policymakers’ thinking

about pulling back on stimulus.

Investors have piled up bets against the dollar, but are

growing nervous about whether the beginning of the end of

enormous monetary stimulus is nigh – and worry that interest

rate rises could end a 15-month dollar downtrend.

Some think tapering could be hastened, and the dollar

boosted, if U.S. inflation runs hotter than the 0.4% monthly

clip that economists expect. For the ECB, the focus is on any

signs of an imminent slowdown to its bond buying program.

Both are due on Thursday and the anticipation has all but

killed volatility in major currencies, as traders assume a

wait-and-see stance. The euro was steady at $1.2179 in

the Asia session, while the dollar held at 109.47 yen.

Deutsche Bank’s Currency Volatility Index hit its

lowest level since February 2020 on Tuesday. The U.S. dollar

index was parked at 90.090.

“Markets need reassurance that the global economic recovery

isn’t under threat from either dangerous strains of COVID, or