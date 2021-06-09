Dollar stuck near 5-month low as caution reigns ahead of U.S. CPI, ECB tests

Article content

TOKYO — The dollar continued to hover

near a five-month low versus major peers on Thursday as

investors looked to key U.S. inflation data and a European

Central Bank meeting later in the day to potentially set the

direction for currency markets.

Investors have adopted a wait-and-see attitude all week,

sucking volatility from the market and leaving major currencies

mostly range-bound.

The dollar index has fluctuated narrowly around the

psychologically important 90 level, and was last at 90.137.

The euro rose to a one-week high at $1.2218 on

Wednesday only to finish little changed, and was essentially

flat at $1.2178 in Asia.

The yen traded at 109.62 per dollar, also little

changed from Wednesday and near the middle of the 109.19-110.325

range of the past two weeks.

Deutsche Bank’s Currency Volatility Index

languished at its lowest level since February 2020.

The U.S. Labor Department’s consumer prices data has been

much anticipated after last month’s report showed consumer

prices increased by the most in nearly 12 years in April.

That has stoked bets that higher prices could last longer

than some anticipate, potentially calling into question the

Federal Reserve’s insistence that current inflation pressures