Dollar stuck near 5-month low as caution reigns ahead of U.S. CPI, ECB tests

TOKYO — The dollar continued to hover
near a five-month low versus major peers on Thursday as
investors looked to key U.S. inflation data and a European
Central Bank meeting later in the day to potentially set the
direction for currency markets.
Investors have adopted a wait-and-see attitude all week,
sucking volatility from the market and leaving major currencies
mostly range-bound.
The dollar index has fluctuated narrowly around the
psychologically important 90 level, and was last at 90.137.
The euro rose to a one-week high at $1.2218 on
Wednesday only to finish little changed, and was essentially
flat at $1.2178 in Asia.
The yen traded at 109.62 per dollar, also little
changed from Wednesday and near the middle of the 109.19-110.325
range of the past two weeks.
Deutsche Bank’s Currency Volatility Index
languished at its lowest level since February 2020.
The U.S. Labor Department’s consumer prices data has been
much anticipated after last month’s report showed consumer
prices increased by the most in nearly 12 years in April.
That has stoked bets that higher prices could last longer
than some anticipate, potentially calling into question the
Federal Reserve’s insistence that current inflation pressures
are transitory and monetary stimulus should stay in place for
some time yet.
Economists polled by Reuters estimated the CPI advanced 0.4%
in May.
While the greenback has kept to tight ranges in the run-up
to the report, benchmark 10-year Treasury yields –
which helped drive the dollar index to a multi-year high earlier
this year – has taken a sizeable step lower in the past week and
was at 1.4874% in Asia from as high as 1.6350% on Friday.
“It feels like the balance of risk is tilted to the upside
on U.S. CPI versus the consensus, which would favor a sell-off
in Treasuries – (and thus) higher yields – and subsequently a
stronger USD,” Chris Weston, head of research at brokerage
Pepperstone in Melbourne, wrote in a note to clients.
“Bonds seem overbought.”
With the ECB, investors will be watching for any clues of an
imminent slowdown to its bond-buying program.
While the ECB is widely expected to keep policy settings
steady, the euro could be sensitive to changes in the bank’s
economic forecasts or any signal that the pace of bond buying
could be reduced in months ahead.
In crypto markets, bitcoin held gains from its
biggest rally in four months on Wednesday, when it jumped nearly
12%. It last traded little changed at $37,097.02, after
rebounding from a three-week low of $31,025 hit on Tuesday when
signs of institutional investor caution and regulatory attention
drove selling.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 0049 GMT
Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid
Previous Change
Session
Euro/Dollar $1.2175 $1.2179 -0.02% -0.34% +1.2181 +1.2176
Dollar/Yen 109.5900 109.6450 -0.03% +6.12% +109.6750 +109.6150
Euro/Yen
Dollar/Swiss 0.8961 0.8960 +0.01% +1.28% +0.8962 +0.8958
Sterling/Dollar 1.4111 1.4114 +0.00% +3.30% +1.4115 +1.4110
Dollar/Canadian 1.2119 1.2110 +0.09% -4.82% +1.2119 +1.2108
Aussie/Dollar 0.7724 0.7731 -0.08% +0.42% +0.7731 +0.7724
NZ 0.7168 0.7178 -0.13% -0.18% +0.7178 +0.7168
Dollar/Dollar
All spots
Tokyo spots
Europe spots
Volatilities
Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ
(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
