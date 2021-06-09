Dollar hovers near flat as focus turns to upcoming data, ECB meeting

Article content

NEW YORK — The dollar was little changed and off session lows on Wednesday as

investors focused on a European Central Bank meeting and the upcoming U.S. consumer price index report to

help gauge the current pace of the economic recovery.

Both are due Thursday, and investors have adopted a wait-and-see attitude, leaving major currencies

mostly range-bound recently.

The U.S. Labor Department’s consumer prices data has been much anticipated after last month’s report

showed consumer prices increased by the most in nearly 12 years in April, fueling the view that higher

prices could last longer than some anticipate. Economists polled by Reuters forecast the CPI

advanced 0.4% in May.

Earlier, Chinese producer price data for May showed the biggest jump in a dozen years, and the country’s

consumer prices rose 1.3% in May – the biggest year-on-year increase in eight months – but below

expectations.

With the ECB, investors will be watching for any clues of an imminent slowdown to its bond-buying

program.

The Bank of Canada on Wednesday left its key interest rate unchanged as expected, and said it would

maintain its current policy of quantitative easing. It also reiterated its guidance that rates would remain