Dollar hovers near flat as focus turns to upcoming data, ECB meeting

By
Matilda Colman
-
4

Author of the article:

Reuters

Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK — The dollar was little changed and off session lows on Wednesday as

investors focused on a European Central Bank meeting and the upcoming U.S. consumer price index report to

help gauge the current pace of the economic recovery.

Both are due Thursday, and investors have adopted a wait-and-see attitude, leaving major currencies

mostly range-bound recently.

The U.S. Labor Department’s consumer prices data has been much anticipated after last month’s report

showed consumer prices increased by the most in nearly 12 years in April, fueling the view that higher

prices could last longer than some anticipate. Economists polled by Reuters forecast the CPI

advanced 0.4% in May.

Earlier, Chinese producer price data for May showed the biggest jump in a dozen years, and the country’s

consumer prices rose 1.3% in May – the biggest year-on-year increase in eight months – but below

expectations.

With the ECB, investors will be watching for any clues of an imminent slowdown to its bond-buying

program.

The Bank of Canada on Wednesday left its key interest rate unchanged as expected, and said it would

maintain its current policy of quantitative easing. It also reiterated its guidance that rates would remain

unchanged until at least the second half of 2022.

The Canadian dollar rose against the greenback in the wake of the announcement. In afternoon

trade it was flat at 1.21 per dollar.

The dollar index was last up 0.03% at 90.14, with the euro also nearly unchanged at

$1.2176.

The message that’s begun to resonate with investors is that central bank policymakers are going to

“brush off high short-term prices,” and that’s led to a lower U.S. dollar, said Adam Button, chief currency

analyst at ForexLive in Toronto.

“The inflation numbers are going to run hotter than what they anticipate in the short term, but there’s

a rock-solid central bank consensus around transitory inflation,” he said.

The dollar rose 0.1% against the yen to 109.62 yen, while sterling fell 0.3% to $1.4111.

The pound slid as Britain and the European Union failed to agree on solutions to post-Brexit trade

problems in the British province of Northern Ireland, and exchanged threats in a standoff that could claim

the G7 international summit.

Deutsche Bank’s Currency Volatility Index hit its lowest level since February 2020 on Tuesday,

and slipped further on Wednesday.

While the ECB is expected to keep policy settings steady, the euro could be sensitive to changes in the

bank’s economic forecasts or any signal that the pace of bond buying could be reduced in months ahead.

Investors are also watching negotiations in Washington over potential infrastructure spending, which

could have an effect on the pace of U.S. growth as well. On Wednesday, U.S. lawmakers said a bipartisan

group of 10 senators was discussing whether it is possible to revitalize U.S. roads and bridges without

raising taxes, after President Joe Biden on Tuesday rejected a separate Republican proposal.

Bitcoin recovered from a three-week low it hit on Tuesday when signs of institutional

investor caution and regulatory attention drove selling. It was last up 8% at $36,114.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 3:31PM (1931 GMT)

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Dollar index 90.1400 90.1270 +0.03% 0.177% +90.1620 +89.8330

Euro/Dollar $1.2176 $1.2173 +0.02% -0.34% +$1.2218 +$1.2172

Dollar/Yen 109.6150 109.4850 +0.12% +6.09% +109.6450 +109.2300

Euro/Yen 133.47 133.28 +0.14% +5.16% +133.6200 +133.2100

Dollar/Swiss 0.8959 0.8969 -0.12% +1.25% +0.8971 +0.8926

Sterling/Dollar $1.4111 $1.4153 -0.29% +3.29% +$1.4188 +$1.4111

Dollar/Canadian 1.2114 1.2116 -0.04% -4.89% +1.2117 +1.2058

Aussie/Dollar $0.7727 $0.7737 -0.09% +0.49% +$0.7762 +$0.7724

Euro/Swiss 1.0909 1.0915 -0.05% +0.94% +1.0927 +1.0906

Euro/Sterling 0.8628 0.8599 +0.34% -3.46% +0.8638 +0.8590

NZ $0.7171 $0.7194 -0.27% -0.10% +$0.7214 +$0.7167

Dollar/Dollar

Dollar/Norway 8.2830 8.2640 +0.16% -3.60% +8.2835 +8.2465

Euro/Norway 10.0858 10.0660 +0.20% -3.64% +10.0881 +10.0495

Dollar/Sweden 8.2640 8.2694 +0.04% +0.82% +8.2790 +8.2365

Euro/Sweden 10.0626 10.0590 +0.04% -0.14% +10.0838 +10.0542

(Additional reporting by Ritvik Carvalho in London; Editing by Edmund Blair, Jonathan Oatis and Andrea

Ricci)

