Detroit Three automakers will continue to require facial coverings By Reuters

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Detroit’s Big Three automakers and the United Auto Workers union said on Wednesday that workers will continue to be required to wear masks in workplaces.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in May that fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks in most instances, including at work. The UAW and the automakers said temperature screening upon entering facilities is expected to be phased out.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:) Corp is among the automakers that has ended temperature checks and entry questionnaires at U.S. plants but it is continuing to require facial coverings.

Many U.S. employers are still requiring vaccinated workers to wear masks in workplaces.

The joint statement from the UAW and General Motors Co (NYSE:), Ford Motor (NYSE:) Co and Chrysler-parent Stellantis NV said it was continuing the requirements “out of an abundance of caution.”

The UAW and automakers continue to recommend autoworkers get vaccinated.

