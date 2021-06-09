Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.81% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.81%



Investing.com – Denmark stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Copenhagen, the added 0.81% to hit a new all time high.

The best performers of the session on the were GN Store Nord (CSE:), which rose 2.79% or 14.4 points to trade at 529.8 at the close. Meanwhile, Coloplast A/S (CSE:) added 1.36% or 13.2 points to end at 981.4 and Ambu A/S (CSE:) was up 2.72% or 6.4 points to 241.7 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Orsted A/S (CSE:), which fell 1.06% or 9.20 points to trade at 857.60 at the close. Rockwool International B (CSE:) declined 1.00% or 31 points to end at 3058 and Demant A/S (CSE:) was down 1.55% or 5.4 points to 343.2.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 79 to 66 and 14 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for July delivery was down 0.20% or 0.14 to $69.91 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in August fell 0.03% or 0.02 to hit $72.20 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract fell 0.00% or 0.05 to trade at $1894.35 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was down 0.10% to 6.1021, while EUR/DKK rose 0.03% to 7.4363.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.00% at 90.078.