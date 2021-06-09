Delta coronavirus variant believed to have 60% transmission advantage: UK epidemiologist By Reuters

“Last week, we had evidence that the Delta variant had something between 30 to 100% transmission advantage over the Alpha variant… And that’s firmed up we think 60% is probably the best estimate,” Neil Ferguson of Imperial College London told reporters.

LONDON (Reuters) – The Delta coronavirus variant of concern, first identified in India, is believed to be 60% more transmissible than the Alpha variant which was previously dominant in Britain, a prominent UK epidemiologist said on Wednesday.

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Staff collect PCR tests for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) from members of the public, who have done a test in their own car, at a mobile testing unit at Oasis Beach Swimming Pool in Bedford, Britain May 25, 2021. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Disclaimer:

would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.