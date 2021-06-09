Curve Finance’s new release positions project for AMM takeover By Cointelegraph

Curve Finance’s new release positions project for AMM takeover
A new release from a foundational DeFi protocol seeks to combine two popular asset swap models into a hybrid that may reshape the nature of the automated market maker (AMM) space — a DeFi primitive currently accounting for well over $40 billion in total value locked, per DeFiLlama.
Earlier today Curve Finance announced the launch of a new “algorithm for exchanging volatile assets.” Curve’s base functionality is designed to enable low-slippage swaps between similar assets, such as one type of stablecoin to another — USDC to DAI, etc — by concentrating liquidity on a bonding curve weighted towards a particular price.
