Crazy Rich Asians’ Jon M. Chu Wishes He Made Roles ‘More Human’

“That’s a lesson that I did not understand until it happened.”
And the few South Asian faces represented on screen portrayed domestic workers and armed guards.
In a new interview with Insider, Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu responded to the feedback, saying he “totally gets” it.
“That’s a lesson that I did not understand until it happened. I was like, this is a book that exists, and I’m making this book into a movie. I can’t add a new character into this book,” he said.
“Looking back, I should have had a joke there [for the guards] being like, ‘These idiots.’ There’s stuff to do to make them more human instead of just, like, these guards.”
He said he “won’t make that mistake again.”
Chu said there were South Asian actors present at a party in the film, too, but he didn’t “accent it in any way.” “They’re just sort of there. I don’t give them the space to be there.”
He continued, “Listen, we need to have more movies, you need to have more filmmakers so that [representation] doesn’t rest on one movie.”
TV and Movies
Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.