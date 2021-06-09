Crazy Rich Asians’ Jon M. Chu Wishes He Made Roles ‘More Human’

“That’s a lesson that I did not understand until it happened.”


Warner Bros. Pictures / Via Everett Collection

Well, when the film debuted in 2018, some viewers criticized it for a lack of South Asian actors.


Warner Bros. / Via Everett Collection

They believed the film was “whitewashing.”

And the few South Asian faces represented on screen portrayed domestic workers and armed guards.


Crazy Rich Asians / Color Force / Via giphy.com

In a new interview with Insider, Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu responded to the feedback, saying he “totally gets” it.


Sanja Bucko / Warner Bros / Via Everett Collection

“That’s a lesson that I did not understand until it happened. I was like, this is a book that exists, and I’m making this book into a movie. I can’t add a new character into this book,” he said.


Sanja Bucko / Warner Bros. / Via Everett Collection

“Looking back, I should have had a joke there [for the guards] being like, ‘These idiots.’ There’s stuff to do to make them more human instead of just, like, these guards.”


Sanja Bucko / Warner Bros / Via Everett Collection

He said he “won’t make that mistake again.”


Crazy Rich Asian / Color Force / Via giphy.com

Chu said there were South Asian actors present at a party in the film, too, but he didn’t “accent it in any way.” “They’re just sort of there. I don’t give them the space to be there.”


Crazy Rich Asians / Color Force / Via giphy.com

He continued, “Listen, we need to have more movies, you need to have more filmmakers so that [representation] doesn’t rest on one movie.”

