Colombia protests lose steam, but their economic toll rises

BOGOTA — Anti-government protests in Colombia were sparsely attended on Wednesday, but the economic fall-out of the six-week-old demonstrations is far from over, officials said.

Road blockades associated with protests have caused shortages throughout the country, interrupted exports, and hit oil and mining production.

Marches on Wednesday were largely concentrated in the capital, after union and student leaders called for protesters to “take over Bogota.” Groups of hundreds gathered at several points around the city.

Talks between protest leaders and the government were suspended https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/colombia-president-announces-policing-changes-amid-brutality-accusations-2021-06-06 over the weekend over discord about a pre-agreement and the blockades.

The national strike committee, made up of unions and other groups, will adopt a new tactic for marches, union leader Francisco Maltes said, adding that the details would be announced on Thursday.

The government estimates blockades and protests have cost the economy some 11 trillion pesos, equivalent to more than $3 billion.

Many protesters have vowed to keep marching until the government makes changes to economic and social policies and tackles alleged police brutality.