Coinbase Wasn’t Involved in the DOJ Seizure of Bitcoin By CoinQuora

Coinbase's CSO: Coinbase Wasn't Involved in the DOJ Seizure of Bitcoin
- Coinbase wasn’t involved in the Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack.
- Philip Martin said Coinbase wasn’t a thread
Recently, some rumors were claiming that Coinbase was involved in the recent DOJ seizure of bitcoin linked with the Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack.
According to Coinbase’s Chief Security Officer, Coinbase wasn’t involved in the Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack.
Coinbase‘s CSO Philip Martin took the matter to his Tweeter account. He replied as follow:
Coinbase was not the target of the warrant and did not receive the ransom or any part of the ransom at any point. We also have no evidence that the funds went through a Coinbase account/wallet.
Let’s note that the U.S. government officials recovered 63.7 BTC,…
This article was first published on coinquora.com
