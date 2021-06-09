CI Financial Hires Lewis From Abu Dhabi Fund to Run $117 Billion Portfolio

Article content

(Bloomberg) — CI Financial Corp. said it hired Marc-Andre Lewis as its head of investment management, putting him in charge of about $117 billion at Canada’s largest independent mutual fund manager.

Lewis joins from Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, where he was head of portfolio construction and sat on the sovereign wealth fund’s executive committee. It’s a new role for CI and puts him in control of a team of more than 100 investment staff.

“His background spans public and private markets, all asset classes, asset allocation, portfolio construction, risk management and fundamental and quantitative strategies,” Chief Executive Officer Kurt MacAlpine said in a statement. “This diverse background makes him the ideal candidate for this role.”

CI’s fund management unit had C$141 billion ($117 billion) under management as of April 30, most of it in Canada.

The Toronto-based company also administers C$146 billion through a wealth management unit that’s been acquiring small registered investment advisers in the U.S. It listed on the New York Stock Exchange last November to accelerate that strategy.

