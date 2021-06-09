Chris Kirkpatrick Recalled Not Being Fond Of AJ McLean

Chris spilled all the tea!
During a recent interview with Variety, Kirkpatrick recalled his friendship with McLean and said there was once a time he couldn’t stand being around the musician.
“There was a time when I couldn’t be in the same room with this guy,” Kirkpatrick said. “But there’s always been a mutual respect, and now that we’re all parents, we’ve grown up.”
Kirkpatrick also talked about the boy band era and said his band had a really “symbiotic relationship” with other groups like “98 Degrees,” “Backstreet Boys,” and “O-Town.”
“It’s pretty much like the Three Stooges,” McLean added in the joint interview.
But when 98 Degrees’ Jeff Timmons said that there really wasn’t much competition between boy bands in the early 2000s, Kirkpatrick quickly disagreed.
“That’s a lie!” he said. “Back in the day, there was competitiveness. There were underlying things that we all had. I was afraid of you!”
LOL. Just hearing Kirkpatrick, McLean, and Timmons reminisce about the past feels like I’m already in a time machine.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!