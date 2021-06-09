China’s sizable banks, insurers told to prepare recovery plans to deal with potential risks By Reuters



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A branch of Yingkou Coastal Bank is seen after working hours in Yingkou, Liaoning province, China November 7, 2019. Picture taken November 7, 2019. REUTERS/Cheng Leng



BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s banking and insurance watchdog issued rules on Wednesday requiring sizable banks, insurers and financial leasing firms to prepare recovery plans for the unlikely event that they run into financial trouble, as the regulator seeks to enhance risk management of country’s financial sector.

Banks, rural credit cooperative and other deposit-taking institutions with total assets of no less than 300 billion yuan ($46.96 billion) should prepare such recovery and resolution plans, the China’s Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) said in a statement on its website.

Insurers with total assets of no less than 200 billion yuan should also prepare such plans, it added.

($1 = 6.3885 renminbi)