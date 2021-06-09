China’s sizable banks, insurers told to prepare recovery plans to deal with potential risks By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A branch of Yingkou Coastal Bank is seen after working hours in Yingkou, Liaoning province, China November 7, 2019. Picture taken November 7, 2019. REUTERS/Cheng Leng

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s banking and insurance watchdog issued rules on Wednesday requiring sizable banks, insurers and financial leasing firms to prepare recovery plans for the unlikely event that they run into financial trouble, as the regulator seeks to enhance risk management of country’s financial sector.

Banks, rural credit cooperative and other deposit-taking institutions with total assets of no less than 300 billion yuan ($46.96 billion) should prepare such recovery and resolution plans, the China’s Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) said in a statement on its website.

Insurers with total assets of no less than 200 billion yuan should also prepare such plans, it added.

($1 = 6.3885 renminbi)

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR