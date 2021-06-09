China’s factory gate prices see fastest growth since 2008, adding to global inflation pressures

Article content

BEIJING — China’s factory gate prices rose at their fastest annual pace in over 12 years in May, driven by surging commodity prices, adding to global price pressures at a time when policymakers are trying to revitalize growth following the COVID-19-induced slump.

Investors are increasingly worried that pandemic-driven stimulus measures could supercharge global inflation and force central banks to tighten policy, potentially curbing the recovery.

China’s producer price index (PPI) increased 9.0% from a low base a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said in a statement, driven by significant price increases in crude oil, iron ore and non-ferrous metals.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected the PPI to rise 8.5% after a 6.8% increase in April.

Consumer prices saw their biggest year-on-year increase in eight months but came in below expectations and remained well below the government’s official 3% target. The surge in PPI has yet to feed through to consumer inflation, meaning the People’s Bank of China is unlikely to worry for now.

“Producer price inflation is probably close to a peak…we don’t expect (consumer price inflation) to rise much above 2% in the coming quarters. As such, (the data) is unlikely to trigger any shift in monetary policy,” said Julian Evans-Pritchard, senior China economist at Capital Economics.