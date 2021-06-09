China Southern Power Grid in Talks for $4 Billion Taqa Stake

Article content

(Bloomberg) — China Southern Power Grid Co. is in talks to acquire about a 10% stake in Abu Dhabi National Energy Co., the oil-rich emirate’s biggest utility, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The Chinese state-owned firm is in discussions with banks about financing for the potential purchase, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is confidential. A 10% stake in the company, known as Taqa, could be worth about $4.2 billion based on its current share price.

If successful, the transaction would be the biggest overseas acquisition by a Chinese company this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Abu Dhabi has been working with an adviser as it considers selling a 10% holding in Taqa, Bloomberg News reported in April. Initial non-binding bids were expected to be submitted in May, people with knowledge of the matter have said.

While negotiations are ongoing, there’s no certainty that China Southern Power Grid will reach an agreement and another buyer could still emerge, the people said.

Taqa referred queries to its controlling shareholder, Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund ADQ. A representative for ADQ wasn’t immediately available to comment, while a spokesperson for China Southern Power Grid didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.