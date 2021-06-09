China shares end higher as factory-gate data signals recovery

Article content

BEIJING — China stocks ended higher on Wednesday, driven by coal and resource firms, as investors lapped up data that showed factory-gate prices in May saw their fastest annual pace in more than 12 years, implying signs of steady global economic recovery. ** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.32% at 3,591.40, and the blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.08%. ** Leading the gains, the sub-index tracking energy firms including coal miners rose 3.23% while the resource sector sub-index gained 1.3%.

** Its consumer staples sector was up 0.6%, the healthcare sub-index added 0.16%, while the real estate index fell 0.94%. ** The smaller Shenzhen index ended up 0.14% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was steady.

** China’s factory gate prices in May rose at their fastest annual pace in over 12 years, driven by surging commodity prices, highlighting global inflation pressures at a time when policymakers are trying to revitalize COVID-hit growth. ** The release comes as U.S. inflation data on Thursday is being closely watched by investors, who worry another high reading might put pressure on the Federal Reserve to start thinking about tapering its stimulus. ** Though China’s producer price index (PPI) would likely peak soon, concerns remain that PPI may hover at an elevated level for an extended period of time, said Nie Wen, chief economist at Hwabao Trust.