China money market nervous as authorities keep cash on drip feed

SHANGHAI — China’s central bank made a minimal cash injection into the banking system on Wednesday as it has done for more than three months, raising concern among traders that short-term money rates could spike ahead of any surge in cash demand.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) injected 10 billion yuan ($1.56 billion) through reverse repurchase agreements on Wednesday.

Since the end of February, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) has not drained more than a net 30 billion yuan ($4.69 billion) or injected more than 10 billion yuan ($1.56 billion) through reverse repos in a single week, compared with weekly injections and drains of more than 500 billion yuan seen in January.

In the past two weeks, it has made no net weekly injections or drains.

The PBOC-run Financial News this week quoted analysts as saying that the central bank was keeping a prudent stance toward cash conditions and aimed to send markets a stabilizing signal.

But declining excess reserves, rising local government bond issuance and banks’ need for bigger cash positions before half-year regulatory checks may force the PBOC to break from its low-profile liquidity management or risk a jump in money rates, economists and traders said.