China cbank governor expects inflation to be below 2% this year

SHANGHAI — China’s central bank governor Yi Gang said he expects the country’s annual average inflation to be below 2% this year, while cautioning against both inflationary and deflationary pressure amid economic and macro policy uncertainty.

China will stick with implementing normal monetary policy, and will focus on the impact from structural changes on prices, Yi told a financial forum in Shanghai.

China will also actively use structural monetary policy tools to support green transformation of the economy, Yi said. (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith and Samuel Shen; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)