CFTC Commissioner Calls Unlicensed DeFi ‘a Bad Idea’ By CoinQuora

US CFTC Commissioner has asked to crack down on ‘illegal’ DeFi projects.

He noted in the session that regulators need to prepare to protect the public.

For this reason, regulators need to focus more strongly on the new technology.

Dan M. Berkovitz, Commissioner of the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission has asked to crack down on ‘illegal’ DeFi projects. He shared this and his concerns about DeFi during a keynote address on June 8.

The speech was titled

“Climate Change and Decentralized Finance: New Challenges for the CFTC”.

In his speech, he referred to how fast DeFi had grown in recent years and the billions of dollars put into the industry. About this, he noted how dangerous it had become for policymakers to not take seriously DeFi’s potential and threats for the finance industry.

