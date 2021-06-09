Cardano Climbs 10% In Rally By Investing.com



Cardano Climbs 10% In Rally



Investing.com – was trading at $1.606393 by 11:48 (15:48 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Wednesday, up 10.24% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since May 31.

The move upwards pushed Cardano’s market cap up to $51.125609B, or 3.20% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Cardano’s market cap was $71.557257B.

Cardano had traded in a range of $1.484039 to $1.611283 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Cardano has seen a drop in value, as it lost 10.82%. The volume of Cardano traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $3.759917B or 2.90% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $1.4023 to $1.8882 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Cardano is still down 34.70% from its all-time high of $2.46 set on May 16.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $36,291.5 on the Investing.com Index, up 14.40% on the day.

was trading at $2,564.78 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 7.92%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $682.477020B or 42.69% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $298.573220B or 18.68% of the total cryptocurrency market value.