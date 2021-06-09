Canadian prime minister’s sibling goes bananas for Dogecoin at Bitcoin 2021 By Cointelegraph

Canadian prime minister’s sibling goes bananas for Dogecoin at Bitcoin 2021
The big crypto news out of Miami over the weekend may have been Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele’s decision to proceed with making (BTC) legal tender, but another figure connected to a world leader made his own mark in supporting Dogecoin (DOGE).
In an exclusive interview with Cointelegraph at the Bitcoin 2021 conference, Kyle Kemper (NYSE:), the 37-year-old half brother of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau — resplendent in a banana costume — said he was launching a Dogecoin project. The initiative, called the “Million Doge Disco (OTC:),” is — according to Kemper — a combination of the smartphone game Pokemon Go, the popular 1990s digital pet craze Tamagotchi and nonfungible tokens (NFTs).
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.