Canadian prime minister’s sibling goes bananas for Dogecoin at Bitcoin 2021 By Cointelegraph

In an exclusive interview with Cointelegraph at the Bitcoin 2021 conference, Kyle Kemper (NYSE:), the 37-year-old half brother of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau — resplendent in a banana costume — said he was launching a Dogecoin project. The initiative, called the “Million Doge Disco (OTC:),” is — according to Kemper — a combination of the smartphone game Pokemon Go, the popular 1990s digital pet craze Tamagotchi and nonfungible tokens (NFTs).

The big crypto news out of Miami over the weekend may have been Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele’s decision to proceed with making (BTC) legal tender, but another figure connected to a world leader made his own mark in supporting Dogecoin (DOGE).

Disclaimer:

would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.