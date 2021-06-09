Can a rising CPI boost Bitcoin? 3 reasons BTC price is rebounding above $36K By Cointelegraph

Can a rising CPI boost Bitcoin? 3 reasons BTC price is rebounding above $36K
(BTC) price reclaimed $36,000 heading into the New York session Wednesday as investors awaited fresh data on inflation in May and El Salvador approved a bill that made cryptocurrencies a legal tender in the country.
The benchmark cryptocurrency surged 9.86% to an intraday high of $36,696, wiping off a portion of the losses it incurred in the previous session. In retrospect, the exchange rate had fallen to almost $31,000 on Tuesday over fears that the pair has entered a 2018-like bearish phase after topping out near $65,000 in mid-April.
