Bullish reversal? Traders debate whether $37K BTC price is a trend reversal By Cointelegraph

Bullish reversal? Traders debate whether $37K BTC price is a trend reversal
The cryptocurrency market flashed bullish on June 9 as (BTC) price reversed course and rallied 20% to $37,500.
For the past few weeks, analysts had been debating whether or not BTC was entering a long-term bear trend and the argument has been further complicated by a mixture of positive and negative headlines including the adoption of Bitcoin (BTC) as legal tender in El Salvador and authorities in China ordering Chinese search engines to block results for searches related to the top crypto exchanges in the country.
