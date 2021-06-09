BTC, ETH, BNB, ADA, DOGE, XRP, DOT, UNI, SOL, BCH By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Price analysis 6/9: BTC, ETH, BNB, ADA, DOGE, XRP, DOT, UNI, SOL, BCH

Bloomberg Intelligence senior commodity strategist Mike McGlone believes that (BTC) is more likely to rally to $40,000 than slump to $20,000. This bullish outlook seems to be shared by traders as Bitcoin initiated a sharp recovery today.

On-chain data also suggests that long-term holders (LTH) have again started accumulating Bitcoin after booking profits during the rally from $10,000 to $64,000.

Daily cryptocurrency market performance. Source: Coin360